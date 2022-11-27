Hedera Trading Up 7.9% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $956.43 million and $9.85 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00078498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00060416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023896 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04963625 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,518,045.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

