Hermez Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $489,609.58 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.11 or 0.00024815 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $150.23 million and $489,609.58 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11645932 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $519,759.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

