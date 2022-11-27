Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 692,486 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

