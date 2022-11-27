HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $16,497,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,824,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $45,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 179,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

