HSBC Lowers CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $1.45.
CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at 0.87 on Wednesday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1 year low of 0.60 and a 1 year high of 1.09.
About CapitaLand India Trust
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand India Trust (ACNDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.