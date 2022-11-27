HSBC Lowers CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $1.45.

CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at 0.87 on Wednesday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1 year low of 0.60 and a 1 year high of 1.09.

About CapitaLand India Trust

Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. a-iTrust may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

