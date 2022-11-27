HSBC Lowers ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $33.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 289,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,600,000 after acquiring an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,028,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.