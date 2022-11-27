HSBC Lowers ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target to $33.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $32.67.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
