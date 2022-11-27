HSBC Trims ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price to $33.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 289,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,600,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,028,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.