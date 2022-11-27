HSBC Trims ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price to $33.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.