Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Hubbell has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hubbell to earn $11.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

HUBB opened at $258.52 on Friday. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $261.58. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.53.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $759,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.40.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

