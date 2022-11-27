Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Icade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Icade from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Icade from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.96.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Stock Performance

CDMGF stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. Icade has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.