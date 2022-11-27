Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) is Long Pond Capital LP’s 7th Largest Position

Long Pond Capital LP lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,383,990 shares during the quarter. Independence Realty Trust makes up approximately 4.1% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $82,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

