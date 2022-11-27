Insight Inv LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.7% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,276.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in American Express by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $154.15 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.72 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

