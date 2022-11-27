Insight Inv LLC Buys New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,978,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,472,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $383.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.58. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

