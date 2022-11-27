Insight Inv LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 159.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

