Insight Inv LLC Purchases 560 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Insight Inv LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

About Walt Disney

DIS opened at $98.87 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.