Insight Inv LLC Purchases 675 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.0% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after acquiring an additional 49,232 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

