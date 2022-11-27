Insight Inv LLC Purchases Shares of 159 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,862,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,730,000 after buying an additional 112,145 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $537.62 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $438.21 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $502.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.35.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.