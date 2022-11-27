Insight Inv LLC Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

