Insight Inv LLC Takes Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,105 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Seeyond increased its position in Franklin Resources by 40.7% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 25,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 126,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,888,870 shares of company stock worth $41,990,971. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

