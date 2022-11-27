Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Trading Down 1.1 %

Intel Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.