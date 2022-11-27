Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,470 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,320 ($15.61) to GBX 1,470 ($17.38) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intermediate Capital Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

