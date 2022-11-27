International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,631 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $113,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in International Business Machines by 28.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,268,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 41.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $150.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

