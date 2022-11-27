Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ITRK. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.94) to GBX 4,700 ($55.58) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($58.06).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,027 ($47.62) on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($41.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,824 ($68.87). The company has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,200.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,806.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,148.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.