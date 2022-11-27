Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,086 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.2% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 228,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 28,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $265.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

