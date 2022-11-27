Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stock Holdings Lifted by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

