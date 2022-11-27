Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 27th (AAMC, AAU, AEZS, AGRX, AGTC, BIOC, BPY, CALA, CTG, FNWB)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, November 27th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

