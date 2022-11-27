Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 27th (AAMC, AAU, AEZS, AGRX, AGTC, BIOC, BPY, CALA, CTG, FNWB)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, November 27th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

