IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.71 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. IOTA has a market cap of $605.18 million and $1.71 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001314 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006057 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002092 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00013707 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000157 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.