iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Price Target Raised to $2.70

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.70 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IQ. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.80 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IQ opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.93% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at $7,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iQIYI by 109,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.