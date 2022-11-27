IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (IRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, November 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.5 %

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $264.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 93.01%. The firm had revenue of $107.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

