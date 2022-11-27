iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,751,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $187,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.27 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

