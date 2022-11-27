iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Reduced by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

