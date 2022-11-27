Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $88.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.04.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after buying an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

