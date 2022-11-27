Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0275 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.72 million and approximately $70,061.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,551.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010452 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037236 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006007 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00240006 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02353175 USD and is down -16.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $69,489.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

