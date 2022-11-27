JMP Securities Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $132.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.90.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.