Joystick (JOY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39,708.50

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $112.00 million and approximately $39,708.50 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,540.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010473 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041725 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006012 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00240612 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.53567619 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,221.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

