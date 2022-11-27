JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 1,436

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,248 ($14.76) to GBX 1,436 ($16.98) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.62) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($50.14) to GBX 3,620 ($42.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 1,831.80 ($21.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,388 ($63.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,523.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,517.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

