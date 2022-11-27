JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,823,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $543,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $401.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

