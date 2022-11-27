JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $39.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

