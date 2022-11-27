Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.15% of Lamb Weston worth $118,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.0% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 36.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Shares of LW opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.68.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

