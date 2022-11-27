Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $97.16 Million Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,373 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 8.83% of Construction Partners worth $97,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

Shares of ROAD opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.