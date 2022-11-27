Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $107,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,551,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,912,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 15,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Price Performance

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

APH stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

