Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $71,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,449.69 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,244.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,242.06.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,398.94, for a total value of $816,980.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $28,192,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

