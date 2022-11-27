Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,518 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Gartner worth $88,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IT opened at $342.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $346.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.60.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $9,560,633. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

