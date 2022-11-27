Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 32,355 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.33% of Celsius worth $65,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,919 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Celsius by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 520.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Celsius by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $109.24 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

