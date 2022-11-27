Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,991 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $30,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

