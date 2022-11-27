Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,645,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314,115 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.39% of Latham Group worth $52,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Latham Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 316.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 77,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 619.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 182,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Latham Group by 50.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

SWIM opened at $3.54 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $414.60 million, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

