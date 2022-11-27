Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 33,415 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 33,415 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Badger Meter worth $59,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 72.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 144.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $116.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.69. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

