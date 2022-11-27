Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 336,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,806,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 28,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

FANG stock opened at $149.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

