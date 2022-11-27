Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Kellogg by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in Kellogg by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 89,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kellogg by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 759,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,154,000 after buying an additional 82,572 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

NYSE K opened at $72.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 709,760 shares of company stock worth $50,579,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

