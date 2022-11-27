Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

KMP.UN opened at C$16.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$14.62 and a twelve month high of C$24.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.28.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

