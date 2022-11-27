Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$14.62 and a 1-year high of C$24.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KMP.UN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.28.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

